Woman, man wounded during road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A woman and a man were shot, the woman critically injured, Sunday night during a road rage attack on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near South Side.

Shortly after 8 p.m., they were in a car heading north in the 2200 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic, prompting the pair to honk their car’s horn in response, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the Nissan then pulled alongside them and opened fire, police said.

The woman, 37, was struck in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man, 26, was grazed in the back and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

