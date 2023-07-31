Woman, man wounded during road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
They were traveling north in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan cut them off in traffic and later opened fire on the pair, police said.
A woman and a man were shot, the woman critically injured, Sunday night during a road rage attack on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near South Side.
Shortly after 8 p.m., they were in a car heading north in the 2200 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic, prompting the pair to honk their car’s horn in response, according to Chicago police.
The driver of the Nissan then pulled alongside them and opened fire, police said.
The woman, 37, was struck in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The man, 26, was grazed in the back and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Police said they found him face down in first block of the West 111th Street.
Chinatown is flourishing in Chicago. But there’s an impediment to progress among Asian Americans in Illinois: a lack of detailed state data on Asians of various ethnic groups.
Rob Sarwark discovered a demo record among his grandfather’s collection. Now, the song — dubbed “Come Out to Wrigley Field” — will be revitalized by Chicago jazz musician Sam Fazio.
A recently released Stanford University study shows the impact charter schools can have on closing achievement gaps for students of color.
Some scientists worry that a shutdown of an important system of oceanic currents called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation could push Chicago’s precipitation farther south.