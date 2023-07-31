The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Nearly 40 teens charged after ‘disorderly’ gathering in South Loop

The charges range from misdemeanor reckless conduct to felony unlawful use of a weapon against 39 teenagers and one 20-year-old man Sunday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire and Kade Heather
   
Roughly 40 teenagers face criminal charges after dozens crowded an area and became “disorderly” Sunday evening in the South Loop, according to police.

The charges range from misdemeanor reckless conduct to felony unlawful use of a weapon against 39 teenagers and one 20-year-old man.

The large crowd was gathered around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road. Dozens of them became disruptive and “disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse,” Chicago police said.

Thirty kids, between 12 and 17 years old, were charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

A 15-year-old boy also was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. He was also issued a citation for carrying firearm enhancement devices, such as a laser and a firearm silencer, police said.

Another boy, 17, faces charges connected to possessing an automatic weapon and a high capacity magazine, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

