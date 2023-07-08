Man shot to death on Near South Side

A man was fatally shot Saturday night on the Near South Side.
The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 8:50 p.m. while in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.
He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
No other information was available.
