The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death on Near South Side

The man, 28, was shot about 8:50 p.m. while in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death on Near South Side
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night on the Near South Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was fatally shot Saturday night on the Near South Side.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 8:50 p.m. while in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

No other information was available.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in Austin
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
Jury rules in favor of CPD officers in 2018 fatal shooting of barber Harith Augustus in South Shore
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 9, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Austin
The man, 41, was shot in the abdomen and back about 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_114090820.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Marina Mabrey isn’t fazed by critics who think ‘They shouldn’t have traded that for her’
Mabrey is the Sky’s second-leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game halfway through the season. She’s still looking for All-Star recognition.
By Annie Costabile
 
NBA_Draft_Basketball.jpg
NBA
NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that starts in November
The tournament will have a prize pool of about $18 million and will be capped by a championship game — which won’t count in the standings — Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Blue_Jays_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. preparing for Home Run Derby
The last few days have found Robert on the field with bullpen catcher Luis Sierra, who will pitch to him in Seattle, getting used to hitting with a timer.
By James Fegan
 