Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members who were in front of his family’s house: police

Jeronimo Lenin was fighting with “about ten gang members” when he managed to get away and grab a loaded gun, according to police reports. As Lenin was “racking” the weapon, at least one gunman fired at him, striking him in the head.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Jeronimo Lenin, 61, was shot and killed July 28, 2023 on the West Side.

A man who was fatally shot Friday night in Little Village fought back against gang members who were hanging out in front of his family’s house, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of West Luther Street and found 61-year-old Jeronimo Lenin with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., according to police.

An autopsy determined Lenin died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Witnesses told detectives Lenin was there due to gang members hanging out in front of his family’s house, according to police reports obtained by the Sun-Times.

Lenin was fighting with “about ten gang members” who had beaten him up when he managed to get away and grab a loaded gun, according to police reports.

As Lenin was “racking” the weapon, at least one gunman fired at him, striking him in the head, according to officials.

The firearm Lenin had was recovered at the scene, authorities said. Two black gloves and a Detroit Tigers hat presumed to belong to the suspects were also recovered.

The investigation was ongoing.

