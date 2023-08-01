3 hurt, 1 critically, in North Lawndale shooting
Two men were in good condition and a third was in critical condition after a shooting in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.
Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in North Lawndale, police said.
The men, ages 31, 32 and 33, were in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when they were shot about 7:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 33-year-old was in critical condition and the younger two were listed in good condition.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The man was driving in the 5300 block of South Lowe Avenue, when someone fired shots. He died at a hospital.
A supermoon occurs when a full moon is near its closest approach to earth. The second supermoon of the month will appear Aug. 30.
Candelario joined the Cubs for their rout of the Reds on Tuesday.
Trump’s election case will be tried in a Washington federal courtroom, with a jury pulled from this Democratic city before a judge tapped by former President Barack Obama.
Speakers at a public meeting at UIC tell Peoples Gas executives that the cost of living is already high and a rate hike would add to households’ financial pressure.