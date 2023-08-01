3 hurt, 1 critically, in North Lawndale shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in North Lawndale, police said.

The men, ages 31, 32 and 33, were in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when they were shot about 7:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 33-year-old was in critical condition and the younger two were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

