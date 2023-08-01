The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
3 hurt, 1 critically, in North Lawndale shooting

Two men were in good condition and a third was in critical condition after a shooting in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in North Lawndale, police said.

The men, ages 31, 32 and 33, were in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when they were shot about 7:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 33-year-old was in critical condition and the younger two were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
The man was driving in the 5300 block of South Lowe Avenue, when someone fired shots. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AR_230809944.jpg
News
Catch a rising moon: First of two August supermoons rising tonight
A supermoon occurs when a full moon is near its closest approach to earth. The second supermoon of the month will appear Aug. 30.
By Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
 
1586455687.jpg
Cubs
Jeimer Candelario’s path back to Cubs full of ‘full circle’ moments
Candelario joined the Cubs for their rout of the Reds on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Conservative Leaders Address Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition Majority Conference
Columnists
Takeaways: Inside the indictment on Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election
Trump’s election case will be tried in a Washington federal courtroom, with a jury pulled from this Democratic city before a judge tapped by former President Barack Obama.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_114995722.jpg
Business
Residents decry ‘audacity’ of proposed $402 million Peoples Gas rate hike
Speakers at a public meeting at UIC tell Peoples Gas executives that the cost of living is already high and a rate hike would add to households’ financial pressure.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 