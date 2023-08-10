Bank robbery suspect found dead after hourslong SWAT standoff in Austin

A bank robbery suspect was found dead in his Austin home after a nearly 20-hour standoff with a police SWAT team Wednesday.

About 9 a.m., FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant in the 5400 block of West Walton Street on a man wanted on federal bank robbery charges when the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to Chicago police and the FBI.

After an hourslong standoff that involved crisis negotiators, a SWAT team entered the home and found the man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Chicago police were conducting a death investigation.