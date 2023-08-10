The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Bank robbery suspect found dead after hourslong SWAT standoff in Austin

FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant in the 5400 block of West Walton Street.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Bank robbery suspect found dead after hourslong SWAT standoff in Austin
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.

Adobe stock photo

A bank robbery suspect was found dead in his Austin home after a nearly 20-hour standoff with a police SWAT team Wednesday.

About 9 a.m., FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant in the 5400 block of West Walton Street on a man wanted on federal bank robbery charges when the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to Chicago police and the FBI.

After an hourslong standoff that involved crisis negotiators, a SWAT team entered the home and found the man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Chicago police were conducting a death investigation.

