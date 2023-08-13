The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Highwood teen shot, killed in Highland Park

The boy, 16, was found in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road, police said. A suspect remains at large.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot and killed in Highland Park on Sunday, police said.

The boy, 16, who lives in Highwood, was found in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road with gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

He was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police attempted to find the suspect by allowing a canine to track the scent, but officers believe the suspect fled on foot. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim had a brief conversation before the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

