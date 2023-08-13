Highwood teen shot, killed in Highland Park

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Highland Park on Sunday, police said.
The boy, 16, who lives in Highwood, was found in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road with gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
He was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police attempted to find the suspect by allowing a canine to track the scent, but officers believe the suspect fled on foot. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim had a brief conversation before the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Police called to a home in the 1300 block of Inverness Drive on the city’s east side found three people wounded after gunfire erupted at a party early Sunday.
Churches offer prayers for the dead, missing after wildfires on Maui destroyed nearly every building in the town of Lahaina and leaving thousands without shelter.
Oscar Etamayo Martinez, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street about 2:40 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots.
Tabuchi, hailed as the “King of Branson,” had been a popular draw in the live music and family vacation spot for more than 30 years.
“It’s one of those trades that worked out for both teams,” Mystics GM Mike Thibault said. “Kah has become a focal part of their team, but she still would have looked good in our uniform.”