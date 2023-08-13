Three injured in shooting at Elgin party

Two men and a juvenile were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted at a party in Elgin, police said.

According to Elgin police, officers responded at 1:22 a.m. to the reported shooting in the 1300 block of Inverness Drive, on the city’s east side.

They arrived at the scene and located two men and a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify whether the three victims had suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that an altercation occurred during a large party and shots were fired, police said.

