The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Crime Washington Park News

4 wounded, 2 critically, in Washington Park shooting

The victims, males ages 16, 18 and 53, were shot in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive, police said. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape.

Sun-Times file

Four people were shot in Washington Park on Sunday evening, police said.

Police found four males with gunshot wounds in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive after responding to a call about 8:15 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Two men, 18 and 53, were in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The other two, ages 16 and 18, were in fair condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an argument broke out before shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

