Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Security guard charged with murder after shooting outside Ford Heights club

A passenger in a pickup truck fired a gun early Saturday, hitting the security guard’s car. The security guard then fired at the truck, fatally striking the driver.

By  Kade Heather
   
A security guard at a Ford Heights gentlemen’s club has been charged with murder after a shooting outside the club early Saturday.

About 5:30 a.m., Jesus Galvan, 29, left Atlantis Gentlemen’s Club with three other people in his white pickup truck. One of his passengers fired a gun out a window, striking a parked car belonging to the security guard, Michael Long, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Another employee then approached Galvan’s car, but Galvan brandished a gun and began to drive away, police said.

Long fired multiple shots as Galvan drove away. Galvan, of Pharr, Texas, crashed his pickup truck nearby and died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Long, 52, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held without bail. 

The passenger in Galvan’s car who fired a gun, Samuel Martinez, 31, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. His bail was set at $5,000.

