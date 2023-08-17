The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Boy 7, shoots, wounds himself in Hermosa

The boy was playing with a handgun in a bedroom in an apartment in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when he accidentally fired it, police say. He’s in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 7-year-old boy was wounded after accidentally shooting himself in a Hermosa home Thursday afternoon.

The boy was playing with a handgun in a bedroom in an apartment in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when he accidentally fired it about 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two weapons were found in the home, police said.

No arrests were made.

