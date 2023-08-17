Boy 7, shoots, wounds himself in Hermosa
The boy was playing with a handgun in a bedroom in an apartment in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when he accidentally fired it, police say. He’s in good condition.
A 7-year-old boy was wounded after accidentally shooting himself in a Hermosa home Thursday afternoon.
The boy was playing with a handgun in a bedroom in an apartment in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when he accidentally fired it about 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Two weapons were found in the home, police said.
No arrests were made.
‘Devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples’: Life sentences for 4 leaders, 32-year term for another
South Side clerk scammed Link food stamp program for nearly 2 years after admitting fraud to cop, feds say
The Latest
At one point, both head coaches rushed to the center of a conflict between a large group of players to break it up.
Doug Kramer figures to get most of the snaps Saturday.
One day after he crashed into Colts receiver Michael Pittman and failed to finish practice, Bears safety Eddie Jackson didn’t participate Thursday
‘What a horrible way to start a school year,’ said math teacher Susan Casey, who taught Serabi Medina last year. Serabi, who was slain, was remembered by those who knew her as a funny and outgoing child.
Trump? Who’s he? Republicans avoid talk of indicted GOP frontrunner at State Fair —except for Bailey: ‘I support him 100%’
Illinois Republicans didn’t mention former President Donald Trump in their speeches. “Why is it always about Donald Trump?” state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie asked reporters. “Let’s talk about Illinois.”