17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots. He died at a hospital.
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards.
The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name hasn’t been released.
