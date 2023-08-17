The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Crime News Chicago

17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t been released.

Next Up In Crime
CPD officer gets one-year suspension for role in 2020 shooting of unarmed man on Red Line platform
Boy 7, shoots, wounds himself in Hermosa
Hundreds pay their respects to Serabi Medina, 9-year-old slain in Portage Park
‘Devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples’: Life sentences for 4 leaders, 32-year term for another
Man found shot in Garfield Park dies
Driver fatally shot in West Ridge
The Latest
Chicago Police Officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler struggle to arrest Ariel Roman at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in February 2020. After Roman wrestled free from Butler, Bogard shot him twice.
Crime
CPD officer gets one-year suspension for role in 2020 shooting of unarmed man on Red Line platform
Former Supt. David Brown had recommended Officers Bernard Butler and Melvina Bogard be fired. Bogard resigned from CPD before a disciplinary hearing was held.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Boy 7, shoots, wounds himself in Hermosa
The boy was playing with a handgun in a bedroom in an apartment in the 4300 block of West North Avenue when he accidentally fired it, police say. He’s in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus at the team’s joint practice with the Colts in Indiana.
Bears
Bears, Matt Eberflus encouraged by testy joint practices with Colts
At one point, both head coaches rushed to the center of a conflict between a large group of players to break it up.
By Jason Lieser
 
Colts_Bears_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Cody Whitehair hurt during Bears practice
Doug Kramer figures to get most of the snaps Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
1610358859.jpg
Bears
Another Bears defensive starter misses practice
One day after he crashed into Colts receiver Michael Pittman and failed to finish practice, Bears safety Eddie Jackson didn’t participate Thursday
By Patrick Finley
 