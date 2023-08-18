81-year-old woman dies days after assault in Englewood
Leonia Tucker, 81, was found inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South May Street with multiple injuries on her face and body.
An elderly woman died days after she was assaulted in an apartment in Englewood on the South Side.
On Sunday, Leonia Tucker, 81, was found inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South May Street with multiple injuries on her face and body, Chicago police said.
She died of her injuries Wednesday at University of Chicago Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No arrests have been made.
Former DCFS worker gave $3.2 million to bogus foster care parents, used kickbacks to gamble, indictment says
The Latest
Before losing to the Royals on Friday, Cubs manager David Ross warned against looking at this current stretch of 12 consecutive games against sub-.500 teams as a cakewalk.
The problem Robert is going to have with his honesty is how it will affect him directly and professionally. Especially while he’s in a ChiSox uniform.
The most superficial beef I have with directors who are not Greta Gerwig: The pairing of schlubby or awkwardly dorky men — think Woody Allen — with conventionally attractive women.
In a statement, Northwestern University President Michael Schill said they have taken into consideration neighbors’ concerns and will drop the number of concerts held in a year from 10 to six.
Mapes, once chief of staff for former House Speaker Mike Madigan, faces up to 20 years in prison for an obstruction of justice charge and another five years for perjury.