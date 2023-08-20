The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Woman pushed out of window in Uptown, critically wounded

The woman, 31, was found unresponsive in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was critically wounded after she was pushed out of a window in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

The woman, 31, was found unresponsive in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed she may have been pushed out of her window, police said.

No arrests were made.

