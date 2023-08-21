The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park

The man, between 30 and 40, was found around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway with a gunshot wound on the torso.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, between 30 and 40, was found around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway with a gunshot wound on the torso, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A witness told officers he was shot by a male who fled on foot.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in West Pullman shooting
39 shot, 7 fatally over weekend in Chicago
Bolingbrook cop shot prompting 6-hour standoff; charges pending for suspect
Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper
Girl, 11, wounded in South Lawndale accidental shooting
Woman critically injured after pushed out of window in Uptown
The Latest
ATT_082423_guestAnnouncement_Chorus.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet welcomes Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last surviving witness to his lynching and Chris Benson, Till scholar and co-author of “A Few Days Full of Trouble…” on Thursday, August 24.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A photo of Bears great Steve McMichael signing autographs in 2019.
Bears
Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday
The seniors committee will choose up to three finalists to send to the voters.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime scene tape.
News
Man killed in West Pullman shooting
The man, 32, was standing outside in the 11600 block of South Wallace Street when someone traveling in an SUV fired shots around 12:50 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears guard Teven Jemkins blocks in presason play last year.
Bears
Bears G Teven Jenkins has leg injury
It’s unclear if Jenkins can recover in time for the Bears’ season opener against the Packers in 20 days.
By Patrick Finley
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
39 shot, 7 fatally over weekend in Chicago
At least fifteen teenagers were shot, including two fatally and an 11-year-old who was shot accidentally, citywide over the weekend.
By Sun-Times Wire
 