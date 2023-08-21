Man found fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, between 30 and 40, was found around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway with a gunshot wound on the torso, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
A witness told officers he was shot by a male who fled on foot.
No arrests were made.
