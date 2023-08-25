Man rescued from lake after tumbling off pier at 31st Street Beach

A man is in critical condition after he was rescued from Lake Michigan late Thursday off 31st Street Beach late Thursday.

The man, 65, was walking on the pier in the 700 block of East 31st Street when he accidentally fell into the water about 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Police marine unit officers rescued the man and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with trauma to the body, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

