2 charged with fatally shooting mother of top Ohio State football recruit, wounding 4 others

Two people have been charged with opening fire last month on a gathering in the Garfield Park neighborhood, killing the mother of a top Ohio State football recruit and wounding four others.

Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23, both face one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, Chicago police announced Friday.

On July 16, Ashley Griggs and several other people were gathered in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard after a Marshall High School reunion when shots were fired from a passing car around 2 a.m., according to a police report.

Griggs, 40, was hit several times and was pronounced dead on arrival at Mount Sinai Medical Center, police said. Three men and another woman were wounded.

Ashley Griggs and her son, Carnell Tate. Twitter

Griggs's son Carnell Tate was a standout football player at Marist High School and became a top recruit for Ohio State University.

Tate signed a letter of intent with Ohio State in December of 2022 and enrolled in the school in January.

“The wait is finally over,” Griggs tweeted early this year as she showed off Tate’s No. 17 jersey for Ohio State.

Both Bahamon, of the 4100 block of North Sayre Avenue in Chicago, and Lozada, of the 2300 block of North Harlem Avenue in Elmwood Park, were scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Michael O’Brien contributed.