Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The boy, 14, was a passenger in a car about 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone in another car drove alongside them and someone began shooting, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
