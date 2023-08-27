The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park

The boy was shot in the chest and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 14, was a passenger in a car about 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone in another car drove alongside them and someone began shooting, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

BEARS_082723_56.jpg
Bears
Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker
Unless the Bears make an addition, rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be Fields’ backup.
By Patrick Finley
 
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.
Suburban Chicago
Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run
There are only three classical dressage performances left with the Lipizzan breed at the Old Mill Creek horse farm.
By Mick Zawislak | Daily Herald
 
Athletics_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Yoan Moncada’s four-hit day evidence that he’s feeling good again
He’s hitting .339/.369/.565 over his last 17 games, and he said this is the best he has felt physically since before the World Baseball Classic in spring.
By James Fegan
 
Chicaco Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Jeimer Candelario against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Cubs
‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs offense
Suzuki hit two doubles and drew two walks in the Cubs’ 10-1 win Sunday against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Crime
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
Gregory Johnson, 42, of Austin, who prosecutors say has multiple felony convictions, was denied bail on Sunday. He allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 