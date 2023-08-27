Teen boy wounded in shooting among large crowd in Cicero

A teenage boy was shot at an Aldi supermarket parking lot in Cicero as a large group of teens gathered Sunday evening.
About 5:15 p.m., 250 teens crowded the AMC Cicero 14 theater, 4779 W. Cermak Road, a Cicero town official said. The crowd was dispersed.
The group then moved a block over to the nearby Aldi, where gunshots were fired in the parking lot after police broke up the crowd, officials said.
It’s unclear what time the shooting occurred.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said. His condition was not available.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangster Disciples
The Latest
The boy was shot in the foot and was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
Wheeler Parker, minister of a suburban Argo church, talks about Emmett Till’s 1955 lynching and brutal murder by white supremacists in Mississippi — and what triggered it.
In cutting P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood, he proved that the Bears wouldn’t let money get in the way of what they felt was the right decision — even if it was fixing a problem of their own making.
The victory moved the Sky 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for eighth and final playoff spot and added to the importance of the matchup between the teams Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, four points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones.