Sunday, August 27, 2023
Teen boy wounded in shooting among large crowd in Cicero

Around 250 teens crowded the AMC Cicero 14 theater Sunday evening, then moved to the nearby Aldi, where gunshots were fired.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot at an Aldi supermarket parking lot in Cicero as a large group of teens gathered Sunday evening.

About 5:15 p.m., 250 teens crowded the AMC Cicero 14 theater, 4779 W. Cermak Road, a Cicero town official said. The crowd was dispersed.

The group then moved a block over to the nearby Aldi, where gunshots were fired in the parking lot after police broke up the crowd, officials said.

It’s unclear what time the shooting occurred.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said. His condition was not available.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

