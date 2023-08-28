Man found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham early Monday, police said.
Police found a 23-year-old man in the 1000 block of West 77th Street just after midnight. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and he was dead on the scene.
No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives were investigating.
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangster Disciples
The Latest
The man was trying to but away but attackers shot him in the head, police said.
School administrators hopefully will find funding to keep such programs alive after federal pandemic funding runs out, a reader writes.
Doctors, banks, stores keep suggesting procedures that won’t work on an inexpensive flip phone.
Monday, the company will post job openings for the facility at 1260 N. Kostner Ave., which is expected to open in September, focusing on items “that people want and need in a hurry.”
Illinois and Chicago should kick up their efforts to protect and improve the state’s environment.