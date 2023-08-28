The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Man found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

The man, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and he was dead on the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham early Monday, police said.

Police found a 23-year-old man in the 1000 block of West 77th Street just after midnight. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and he was dead on the scene.

No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives were investigating.

The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot during armed robbery attempt in Calumet Heights
The man was trying to but away but attackers shot him in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Students and parents arrive at Jacob Beidler Elementary School in Garfield Park on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Aug. 21.
Letters to the Editor
Close the learning gap with high-dosage tutoring
School administrators hopefully will find funding to keep such programs alive after federal pandemic funding runs out, a reader writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Businesses just assume I have a smartphone
Doctors, banks, stores keep suggesting procedures that won’t work on an inexpensive flip phone.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Workers prepare the new Amazon facility in West Humboldt Park that’s designed for quick-turnaround orders.
Chicago Enterprise
Amazon prepares its rapid response with new center in West Humboldt Park
Monday, the company will post job openings for the facility at 1260 N. Kostner Ave., which is expected to open in September, focusing on items “that people want and need in a hurry.”
By David Roeder
 
The Damen Silos along the Chicago River tn Damen and 27th Street in 2021.
Editorials
Gov. Pritzker’s pro-environment vetoes help Illinois, but climate crisis demands more
Illinois and Chicago should kick up their efforts to protect and improve the state’s environment.
By CST Editorial Board
 