Man fatally shot during armed robbery attempt in Calumet Heights

A man is dead after being shot during an armed robbery attempt in the in the Calumet Heights neighborhood early Monday, police said.
The man, 20, was in a car in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when someone tried to rob him about 12:15 a.m., witnesses told Chicago police. He tried to drive away, but the robbers fired shots.
The man was shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangster Disciples
The Latest
The man, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and he was dead on the scene, police said.
School administrators hopefully will find funding to keep such programs alive after federal pandemic funding runs out, a reader writes.
Doctors, banks, stores keep suggesting procedures that won’t work on an inexpensive flip phone.
Monday, the company will post job openings for the facility at 1260 N. Kostner Ave., which is expected to open in September, focusing on items “that people want and need in a hurry.”
Illinois and Chicago should kick up their efforts to protect and improve the state’s environment.