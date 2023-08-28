Man fatally shot during armed robbery attempt in Calumet Heights

A man is dead after being shot during an armed robbery attempt in the in the Calumet Heights neighborhood early Monday, police said.

The man, 20, was in a car in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when someone tried to rob him about 12:15 a.m., witnesses told Chicago police. He tried to drive away, but the robbers fired shots.

The man was shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

