The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot during armed robbery attempt in Calumet Heights

The man was trying to but away but attackers shot him in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot during armed robbery attempt in Calumet Heights
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man is dead after being shot during an armed robbery attempt in the in the Calumet Heights neighborhood early Monday, police said.

The man, 20, was in a car in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when someone tried to rob him about 12:15 a.m., witnesses told Chicago police. He tried to drive away, but the robbers fired shots.

The man was shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Teen boy wounded in shooting among large crowd in Cicero
15-year-old boy shot at park in South Shore
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangster Disciples
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
The man, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and he was dead on the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Students and parents arrive at Jacob Beidler Elementary School in Garfield Park on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Aug. 21.
Letters to the Editor
Close the learning gap with high-dosage tutoring
School administrators hopefully will find funding to keep such programs alive after federal pandemic funding runs out, a reader writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Businesses just assume I have a smartphone
Doctors, banks, stores keep suggesting procedures that won’t work on an inexpensive flip phone.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Workers prepare the new Amazon facility in West Humboldt Park that’s designed for quick-turnaround orders.
Chicago Enterprise
Amazon prepares its rapid response with new center in West Humboldt Park
Monday, the company will post job openings for the facility at 1260 N. Kostner Ave., which is expected to open in September, focusing on items “that people want and need in a hurry.”
By David Roeder
 
The Damen Silos along the Chicago River tn Damen and 27th Street in 2021.
Editorials
Gov. Pritzker’s pro-environment vetoes help Illinois, but climate crisis demands more
Illinois and Chicago should kick up their efforts to protect and improve the state’s environment.
By CST Editorial Board
 