The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Douglas home identified

Glenn Weston Jr., 30, was killed when multiple people opened fire on him in a residence in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Douglas home identified
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Tuesday inside a home in the Douglas neighborhood.

Glenn Weston Jr., 30, was inside a residence around 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue when multiple people he didn’t know approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The man suffered several gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members in front of his house; alderman calls it ‘incredibly tragic’
Federal agent robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by
Man, 18, found shot in New City dies
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
USPS offering $50,000 reward after armed robbery of mail carrier in Berwyn
The Latest
Northwestern University.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Black Northwestern players forced into watermelon-eating contests, new hazing lawsuit alleges
One lawsuit also alleges the former Northwestern University football player had his Afro cut off by upperclassmen players at the team’s camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
By David Struett
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members in front of his house; alderman calls it ‘incredibly tragic’
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) called the fatal shooting “incredibly tragic on multiple levels and the type of homicide we can do more to prevent.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
Fans take in the Thursday afternoon set by Bad Neighbors at Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park.
Lollapalooza
PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 1 highlights
Here’s a look at some of the fun happening Thursday on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
5_1_.jpg
Movies and TV
‘A Compassionate Spy’: Why a U.S. scientist thought leaks to the Soviets would save the world
Doc profiles Ted Hall, a Manhattan Project physicist (and sometime Chicagoan) who shared atomic bomb secrets, then spent a lifetime dodging the feds.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears rookie linebacker Noah Sewell warms up Tuesday.
Bears
Rookie report: Analyzing performances in their first Bears camp
Here’s how they’re measuring up to expectations during training camp.
By Patrick Finley
 