Man fatally shot in Douglas home identified

A man was shot and killed Tuesday inside a home in the Douglas neighborhood.
Glenn Weston Jr., 30, was inside a residence around 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue when multiple people he didn’t know approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The man suffered several gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
