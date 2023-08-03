The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Person found shot in New City dies

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and chest about 10:30 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot to death Wednesday in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 54th Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

