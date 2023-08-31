Suspect held in string of West Ridge armed robberies

A person has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies Tuesday in West Ridge on the North Side.

Local Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) informed residents of the arrest in a message to the community, thanking state and Chicago police for their investigation.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night, according to police, who added that charges are still pending but should be finalized by late Thursday.

The suspect is believed to be connected to four armed robberies that occurred Tuesday between 11 p.m. and midnight in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue, the 6300 block of North Rockwell Street, and the 6300 block of North California Ave., Silverstein said.

Chicago police said in a community alert about the robberies that the suspect drove around in a dark-colored SUV with headlights off and targeted victims walking on the street. The suspect then got out of the SUV and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the victims.

“As always, please continue to be aware of your surroundings and immediately report suspicious activity to 911,” Silverstein said.