Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs

A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired at Chicago police officers who were trying to arrest him Saturday night in South Shore.

Officers returned fire and shot Shaquille Parker about 6:45 p.m. in a gangway near the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, Cook County prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Parker was taken into custody after collapsing in a nearby backyard, prosecutors said.

Parker, who also faces drug and weapons charges, was not at the hearing because he remained in a hospital, a police officer testified in court.

Judge Kelly McCarthy set Parker’s bail was set at $10 million.

The officers were on patrol in an unmarked police car but were wearing ballistics vests and their badges when they allegedly saw Parker engage in a hand-to-hand drug sale.

When they approached him, Parker took off running, prosecutors said. In a nearby gangway, Parker “twisted” his body and allegedly fired at the officers with a .40-caliber handgun. The officers returned fire, striking him in his side.

Neither officer was hurt and they recorded the pursuit with their body-worn cameras.

Two shell casings were recovered in the gangway that allegedly matched a weapon found near Parker when he collapsed, prosecutors said. Five more casings that matched the officers’ weapons were recovered as well.

Parker was allegedly also in possession of the drug ecstasy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force and has asked anyone with information to call 312-746-3609.

Per CPD policy, the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

