The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs

Officers returned fire and shot Shaquille Parker in a gangway near the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Parker was taken into custody after collapsing in a nearby backyard.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired at Chicago police officers who were trying to arrest him Saturday night in South Shore.

Officers returned fire and shot Shaquille Parker about 6:45 p.m. in a gangway near the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, Cook County prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Parker was taken into custody after collapsing in a nearby backyard, prosecutors said.

Parker, who also faces drug and weapons charges, was not at the hearing because he remained in a hospital, a police officer testified in court.

Judge Kelly McCarthy set Parker’s bail was set at $10 million.

The officers were on patrol in an unmarked police car but were wearing ballistics vests and their badges when they allegedly saw Parker engage in a hand-to-hand drug sale.

When they approached him, Parker took off running, prosecutors said. In a nearby gangway, Parker “twisted” his body and allegedly fired at the officers with a .40-caliber handgun. The officers returned fire, striking him in his side.

Neither officer was hurt and they recorded the pursuit with their body-worn cameras.

Two shell casings were recovered in the gangway that allegedly matched a weapon found near Parker when he collapsed, prosecutors said. Five more casings that matched the officers’ weapons were recovered as well.

Parker was allegedly also in possession of the drug ecstasy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force and has asked anyone with information to call 312-746-3609.

Per CPD policy, the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Next Up In Crime
Charges dropped against former Chicago cop seen in viral video confronting dog walker at North Avenue Beach
67-year-old man killed in South Shore fight; person in custody
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Dictionary time with Brandon and John
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
Armed robbers strike 5 times in Wicker Park, Logan Square, East Village
The Latest
Still image from body-worn camera footage of Nikkita Brown seconds before a CPD officer attempts to restrain her in an August 2021 encounter that began as she was walking her dog after park hours along the lakefront.
Crime
Charges dropped against former Chicago cop seen in viral video confronting dog walker at North Avenue Beach
Tuesday had been reserved as a trial date, court records show. Instead, prosecutors announced they would be dropping all charges against former Officer Bruce Dyker, who resigned last year.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Breiya Evans cleans the batter’s circle bearing the Orioles logo at Camden Yards.
Sports Media
By suspending announcer Kevin Brown, Orioles owner John Angelos starts petty PR war he can’t win
Brown remains suspended for what’s reportedly a violation that may be the most picayune excuse ever to discipline an on-air talent: Telling viewers the team is performing far better than it was in recent years.
By USA Today Sports
 
Willie Perry, more famously known as DJ Casper, is photographed in his studio in Chicago in 2019. Perry died on Monday after battling cancer.
Entertainment and Culture
DJ Casper, Chicagoan who created the ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi testifies at her City Council confirmation hearing.
City Hall
Gia Biagi, outgoing transportation commissioner, reflects on her legacy, next steps
With Gia Biagi at the helm of the Chicago Department of Transportation the city saw a 14% drop in pedestrian deaths and added more than 100 miles of bike lanes.
By David Struett
 
merlin_115090432.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Opening statements expected Wednesday in trial of Michael Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
A potential juror apparently wrote on a court questionnaire that she hoped Madigan “and all his friends go to jail.” She was soon dismissed from the panel.
By Jon Seidel
 