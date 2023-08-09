The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Shooting in Crystal Lake home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded

A shooting at a home left three family members dead and one wounded. The suspected gunman, a relative, was also found dead. ‘Stuff like this doesn’t happen,’ a neighbor said.

By  Associated Press
   
McHenry County sheriff’s officers investigate a shooting Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at a home near Crystal Lake, Ill. (Paul Valade /Daily Herald via AP) ORG XMIT: ILARL202

McHenry County sheriff’s officers investigate a shooting Wednesday in Crystal Lake. A victim who was wounded called police to report the shooting.

Associated Press

A shooting inside a Crystal Lake home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.

Officers were called to a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday on a “report of a single household member shooting their relatives,” Deputy Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said during a news briefing.

Three family members were found dead in the home, Creighton said.

“One person believed to be the aggressor was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced deceased,” Creighton said.

The fourth female victim called police and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Creighton said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The victims’ ages were not immediately released by the sheriff’s office or the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, and authorities did not provide information on the injuries or type of weapon used.

“Until the coroner’s office is done examining the victims, we will not be releasing information regarding their fatal injuries nor the type of weapon used,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“They’re all household members,” said Michael Muraski, chief of patrol operations for the sheriff’s office, referring to the victims. He said officers had not been called to the home in the past.

Charlie Ayers, the treasurer of the homeowners association in the neighborhood, said it is full of young families and older people who get along and care for the space.

“We really look after each other,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “So, for this to happen is really out of character.”

Ayers said he had never seen anything out of the ordinary at the house where the shooting occurred.

“I was shocked. I was very shocked. I was saddened,” Ayers said. “Tell people who you care about how you feel about them. It can always happen in your own backyard when you least expect it.”

Neighbor Tanya Lee said she learned of the shooting from a neighbor who lived close to the home where it occurred.

“I was scared,” Lee told the Tribune. “I didn’t know what really was going on. I had to make sure all my kids were home.”

The neighbors Lee had spoken with were sad and upset, she said. She described the neighborhood where she has lived for a decade as “quiet, friendly.”

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen,” Lee said.

