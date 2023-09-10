1 wounded, Chicago police officer shot at in Austin: fire officials

A person and a Chicago police officer were shot at Sunday morning in Austin, according to Chicago fire officials.

Just before noon, paramedics responded to the 4700 block of West North Avenue and found a person shot, fire officials said.

The man, 18, was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand, arm and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was reportedly in good condition, police said.

Paramedics also took an officer to Rush Medical Center for a “medical emergency after being shot at,” fire officials said. The officer’s condition was stabilized, officials said.

Police scanner traffic initially reported an officer was shot in the arm before a correction was made minutes later.

A spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department confirmed that no officers were shot.

No one was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.