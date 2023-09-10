The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

1 wounded, Chicago police officer shot at in Austin: fire officials

Police scanner traffic initially reported an officer was shot in the arm before a correction was made minutes later. A spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department confirmed that no officers were shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 wounded, Chicago police officer shot at in Austin: fire officials
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A person was wounded and a Chicago police officer was shot at Sept. 10, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times stock photo

A person and a Chicago police officer were shot at Sunday morning in Austin, according to Chicago fire officials.

Just before noon, paramedics responded to the 4700 block of West North Avenue and found a person shot, fire officials said.

The man, 18, was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand, arm and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was reportedly in good condition, police said.

Paramedics also took an officer to Rush Medical Center for a “medical emergency after being shot at,” fire officials said. The officer’s condition was stabilized, officials said.

Police scanner traffic initially reported an officer was shot in the arm before a correction was made minutes later.

A spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department confirmed that no officers were shot.

No one was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in Humboldt Park
Man killed in Homan Square hit-and-run
4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
Man shot to death on SW Side
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
The Latest
United States players react after losing the Basketball World Cup bronze medal game to Canada.
Olympic Sports
U.S. loses to Canada in Basketball World Cup bronze medal game
The U.S. failed to medal for the second consecutive World Cup. It’s only the seventh time in 38 appearances at the Olympic or World Cup level that an American team did not emerge with gold, silver or bronze.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the Basketball World Cup championship game.
Olympic Sports
Germany tops Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup
Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive World Cup champion to go unbeaten.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones during practice.
Bears
With no role on Bears, what’s next for 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones?
It’s looking increasingly untenable for the Bears to keep Velus Jones on the roster if he’s slipped this far on the depth chart.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive at the 2022 Oscars.
Celebrities
Kutcher, Kunis apologize for pain caused by their letters supporting Danny Masterson
In Instagram video, actors say praise of their co-star on ‘That ’70s Show’ was not intended ‘to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize’ his rape victims.
By Associated Press
 
Velus Jones running with the ball in a 2022 game.
Bears
Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in
Jones had been in question with the Bears carrying seven wide receivers on their roster.
By Jason Lieser
 