Boy, 11, missing from Gary, Ind. said to be in ‘extreme danger’

An 11-year-old boy reported missing in Gary, Indiana, is considered to be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” state police there said.

Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes, according to the Indiana State Police.

He’s described by police as a Black male, about 4-foot-5 and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031.

