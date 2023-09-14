Boy, 11, missing from Gary, Ind. said to be in ‘extreme danger’
Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue hoodie, navy blue pants and black shoes, said Indiana State Police.
An 11-year-old boy reported missing in Gary, Indiana, is considered to be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” state police there said.
Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes, according to the Indiana State Police.
He’s described by police as a Black male, about 4-foot-5 and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031.
