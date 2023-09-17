Markham man sentenced to six and half years in federal prison on drug charge

A Markham man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge earlier this year, according to prosecutors.

Larry Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in May after police raided the residence from which he had been selling cocaine. Dennis would drop drugs in customers’ cars in exchange for cash outside his home about five times a day, according to court documents.

In December 2020, prosecutors said he pointed a gun at a man during a dispute related to drug debt. Police searched his residence a month later and found cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging materials and a loaded 9mm handgun — which Dennis wasn’t legally allowed to own due to multiple state felony convictions, including a prior gun charge, prosecutors said.

Before the search, Dennis sold cocaine to people who had been working with law enforcement, according to court documents. In the four months leading up to the search, law enforcement said he had distributed nearly 84 grams of cocaine.

After the search, Dennis was released awaiting trial but continued selling cocaine. Police searched his residence again in February 2021 and found more knotted plastic bags of cocaine, according to the plea agreement.

While he initially faced five charges, he pleaded guilty to a single federal drug charge.

