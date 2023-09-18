Hermosa woman, 31, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run

Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a dark blue Cadillac involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Kinzie Street, a dark blue 2011 Cadillac sport-utility vehicle ran into 31-year-old Aurea Gutierrez and sped away, according to a community alert from police.

Gutierrez, of the 2900 block of North Kenneth Avenue in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. after died after suffering several serious injuries.

The license plate number is DV 19629. Anyone with information should call the unit investigating the crash, 312-745-4521.

