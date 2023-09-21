Person found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

A person was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responding to shots fired in an alley found Ahmad Adams, 33, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head just before 3 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex just over a mile away.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, police said.

Juvahn Jefferson Sr., 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries.

The male is the eighteenth person to be killed in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.

No one was in custody for either shooting.