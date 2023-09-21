The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Person found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

The male is the eighteenth person to be killed in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

A person was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responding to shots fired in an alley found Ahmad Adams, 33, in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head just before 3 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex just over a mile away.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, police said.

Juvahn Jefferson Sr., 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries.

The male is the eighteenth person to be killed in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.

No one was in custody for either shooting.

Next Up In Crime
8 North Side armed robberies reported within 1 hour overnight
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park
Romeoville family’s suspected killer, woman with him are dead from gunfire in Oklahoma after car crash
Homicide investigation underway in Glenview
Girl beaten on West Side
Suspect in custody after Grand Crossing woman found strangled to death
The Latest
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and law enforcement officials listen as Rabbi Baruch Hertz speaks during a press conference at Congregation B’nei Ruven, 6350 N. Whipple St. in West Rogers Park, about hate crime charges filed against a man accused of spray-painting yellow swastikas on a synagogue and on the grounds of a Jewish high school on the North Side, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Other Views
Making the city’s hate crimes ordinance stronger is long overdue
Statistics show hate crimes in Chicago are at a nearly 30-year high. The proposed “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance will allow the city to report and track non-criminal hate incidents that are often precursors to hate crimes.
By Debra Silverstein
 
Bret Harte Elementary School students erupt model volcanoes as part of the Museum of Science and Industry’s 90th anniversary on Sept. 21, 2023.
News
Budding scientists set off 90 model volcanoes at Museum of Science and Industry
Ninety elementary school students participated in a celebration of the museum’s 90th anniversary while learning about Pompeii.
By Isabel Funk
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles chats with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: What a week
A frustrated quarterback, an assistant coach’s resignation and an 0-2 record as they prepare to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has made for a rough few days for the Bears.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Afghan refugees stand by their tents made from discarded plastic bags and old clothes at Jalozai refugee camp in 2001 near Peshawar, Pakistan.
Call them by their name: ‘refugee camps’
The city’s plan to house 2,000 immigrants in “base camps” might be both a bad idea and the only option.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Bears
Chaos? Luke Getsy has everything under control
The Bears’ offensive coordinator talked to Justin Fields about issues he was having with being “robotic” and not playing like himself. But the solution is to stay the course. “Justin believes in the process we’re going through,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 