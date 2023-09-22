The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in South Shore

LaVelle Harper, 21, was shot about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in South Shore on the South Side.

LaVelle Harper, 21, was shot in the head about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Harper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but later died there.

An autopsy Friday determined Harper died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

