Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in South Shore on the South Side.
LaVelle Harper, 21, was shot in the head about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Harper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but later died there.
An autopsy Friday determined Harper died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
Woman dubbed ‘person of interest’ in killing of Romeoville family ‘is a victim, too,’ family lawyer says
The Latest
These counties want more more to implement the Act, and the state should probably start a conversation about how dozens of small Illinois counties can effectively govern in a modern society, Rich Miller writes.
The Bears are at their lowest point since, well, the last low point. But what makes this week particularly disturbing is this: the changes Bears fans clamored for in recent years have already been made.
During a committee hearing Friday, Larry Snelling vowed to aggressively use technology to address robberies while supporting officers by bolstering mental health supports and giving them more time off.
The Illinois Conservation Foundation announced its latest class for the Illnois Outdoor Hall of Fame, to be inducted next spring.
The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.