86-year-old man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

An 86-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
Just before 10 a.m., the man was found with a gunshot wound to his left thigh in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
