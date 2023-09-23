The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
86-year-old man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

Just before 10 a.m., the man was found with a gunshot wound to his left thigh in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An 86-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

