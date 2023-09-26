Man fatally shot in Brighton Park

A man has died after being shot Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The man, 27, was outside around 2:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone drove up to him, and a person inside the car fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
