The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Brighton Park

The man, 27, was outside when someone drove up to him and a person inside the car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after being shot Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 27, was outside around 2:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone drove up to him, and a person inside the car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

