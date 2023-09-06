Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner dies

A home invasion suspect who was shot by the resident earlier this week in Belmont Cragin has died, officials said Wednesday.

Alexis Quiles, 39, was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Monday, Quiles was “acting erratically” and fighting with someone on a sidewalk outside a 26-year-old man’s home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue, a police report said.

When the 26-year-old man looked outside his window, Quiles spotted him and allegedly ran toward the house, the report said.

After hearing “loud banging noises” near the home’s first-floor apartment, the 26-year-old, a concealed-carry license holder, ran to the downstairs apartment with the gun, alarmed because children live there, the report said.

When he saw Quiles holding a broom and trying to kick in a bedroom door, Quiles allegedly broke the broom in half and “charged” at him, leading the 26-year-old to shoot Quiles. Quiles ran outside the home and collapsed on the sidewalk. Police officers found Quiles with two gunshot wounds to the chest, and an ambulance was called. He was taken to Loyola in critical condition.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

