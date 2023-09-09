The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham apartment complex

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a wounded man in the hallway, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Sept. 8, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was fatally shot Friday night in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man with a back wound in the hallway, Chicago police said.

The 44-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, authorities said.

No one was in custody.

