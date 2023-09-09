Man killed in Homan Square hit-and-run

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Homan Square, police said.
Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the street in the 500 block of South Independence Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who struck him did not remain at the scene or report the crash, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
