The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in Homan Square hit-and-run

The man man was struck in the 500 block of Independence Avenue.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Man killed in Homan Square hit-and-run
police lights

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Homan Square, police said.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the street in the 500 block of South Independence Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck him did not remain at the scene or report the crash, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
1 in custody after fatal shooting that also wounded woman in West Pullman
Man shot to death on SW Side
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings
West Side pastor Marisol Berrios is remembered with a balloon release
The Latest
Two officers were among four people hurt in a crash Sept. 9, 2023 on the South Side.
Crime
4 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
Police said multiple weapons were recovered at the scene and a woman was is custody for questioning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1670596366.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern claims first victory in post-Pat Fitzgerald era
The already-scarce crowd petered out after halftime, and the announced attendance of 14,851 was 9,771 less than that of the home opener last year.
By Kyle Williams
 
090523_Sky_at_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Meeting with one of WNBA’s two super teams awaits Sky in first round
The Sky’s prize for clinching the eighth seed is a matchup against either the Aces or the Liberty, the two teams that picked apart the Sky’s championship roster in free agency.
By Annie Costabile
 
Detroit Tigers’ Matt Vierling hits a home run against Michael Kopech during the seventh inning Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox two-game win streak snapped
Michael Kopech pitches in relief for first time this season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_115724732.jpg
Printer’s Row Lit Fest brings lovers of the written word together: ‘It’s just inspiration’
The five-block festival features panels on writing and book bans, live music performances and the opportunity to buy books from local authors.
By Violet Miller
 