The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Crime News

Two wounded, one critically, in Garfield Ridge shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two wounded, one critically, in Garfield Ridge shooting
Police_Lights.png

police lights file photo

File photo

Two people men were wounded, one critically, during a drive-by shooting in Garfield Ridge about a mile West of Midway Airport Sunday night.

Police were called to the 5500 block of South Merrimac Avenue at about 9:44 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man with a graze wound to his abdomen and a 26-year-old who had been shot in the torso twice, according to police.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 26-year-old was in critical condition and the 43-year-old in good condition, police said.

A witness told police the shooter was inside a black car that drove away after the attack.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Police issue warning after tying three Back of the Yards robberies to eight others
Chicago’s top cop admits he mistakenly touted wrong murder clearance rate for this year
Police warn Near North Side businesses of nearly month-long restaurant burglary spree
5 shot during argument in Little Village
Man shot during robbery in Humboldt Park
Man attacking pedestrians struck with hammer, tased by police in Norwood Park
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: What can we do about the bully who wed our daughter?
She’s married to a man who says rude things, drinks too much and never works. But their 10-year-old son is great.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A photo of Patrick Mahomes throwing a pass.
Bears
Super Bowl LVII halftime: 49ers contain Patrick Mahomes, lead Chiefs 10-3
Neither starting quarterback has thrown a touchdown pass yet.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Taylor Swift cheering at a game.
Bears
Bears TE Cole Kmet calls Taylor Swift effect on NFL ‘great for the game’
Kmet said it’s great to have more women interested in the sport, which he attributes to Swift.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin-116483362.jpg
Sports
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in car crash in Kenya, fellow athlete says
Kiptum was the first man to run the marathon in under 2 hours, 1 minute. He set the new world record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October, beating the previous record set by fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.
By Associated Press
 