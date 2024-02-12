Two wounded, one critically, in Garfield Ridge shooting

Two people men were wounded, one critically, during a drive-by shooting in Garfield Ridge about a mile West of Midway Airport Sunday night.
Police were called to the 5500 block of South Merrimac Avenue at about 9:44 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man with a graze wound to his abdomen and a 26-year-old who had been shot in the torso twice, according to police.
Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 26-year-old was in critical condition and the 43-year-old in good condition, police said.
A witness told police the shooter was inside a black car that drove away after the attack.
No one is in custody.
