Burbank man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for trying to steal mail with counterfeit postal key

A Burbank man was sentenced to a year in federal prison for trying to steal mail with a counterfeit postal key, officials announced.

Dennis Maddox, 44, was arrested April 26, 2023, and charged with possessing a counterfeit postal key, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

On Feb. 6, Maddox was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the inspection service said.

“Maintaining the integrity of our postal system is the principal mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and, therefore, the general public for which it safeguards from illicit activity involving U.S. Mail," said John Jackman, acting inspector in charge of the inspection service’s Chicago Division.

Criminals target letter carriers for their master keys that unlock mailboxes throughout a ZIP code. With those keys, they can steal mail, allowing them to wash and rewrite checks, or sell the keys to other criminals.

Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers branch in Chicago, said the U.S. Postal Service hasn’t done enough to address it.

“Unfortunately, some of the carriers experienced this Day 3, Day 4 on the job,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times last year from her union’s headquarters in Bronzeville.