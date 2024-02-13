Hours-long SWAT incident ongoing on Far South Side: police

SWAT officers remain on the scene where an armed person is holed up in a Far South Side home.
The situation began about 12:20 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue in Riverdale, according to Chicago police.
The incident is ongoing as of 7:30 a.m., police said.
Check back for details.
Little Village mass shooting blamed on dispute between migrants and local residents over double-parked car
The Latest
Man enjoys the company of his sister-in-law, and her parting gift of $200 bruises his ego.
Ride-share drivers will rally at the O’Hare International Airport ride-share waiting lot between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. The drivers say they’ll shut off their apps and not pick up passengers.
Carol Stream police officers who shot man to death murdered him, with ‘depraved hearts,’ family says
Isaac Goodlow III was shot to death by Carol Stream police on Feb. 3. His sister says police are not being truthful about the circumstances leading to Goodlow’s death.
Aramark has been dogged by complaints of filthy schools and a lack of cleaning supplies. CPS wants to regain in-house management of custodians.