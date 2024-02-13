The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Hours-long SWAT incident ongoing on Far South Side: police

The incident began shortly after midnight in the 13300 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SWAT officers remain on the scene where an armed person is holed up in a Far South Side home.

The situation began about 12:20 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue in Riverdale, according to Chicago police.

The incident is ongoing as of 7:30 a.m., police said.

Check back for details.

