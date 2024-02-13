Teen boy found shot, critically wounded on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
The boy, 16, was shot in the leg in the 700 block of West 81st Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The boy, 16, was found about 7:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 700 block of West 81st Street with a gunshot wound to the left leg, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
