Wednesday, February 14, 2024
18-year-old charged with attacking woman in South Loop

Brianna Owens allegedly attacked and punched a 26-year-old woman several times in the head and body Friday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road on Jan. 9.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Owens was arrested Tuesday and was charged with aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

She faces a detention hearing Thursday.

