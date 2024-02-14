18-year-old charged with attacking woman in South Loop
Brianna Owens allegedly attacked and punched a 26-year-old woman several times in the head and body Friday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road on Jan. 9.
An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after a woman was attacked last month in the South Loop.
Brianna Owens allegedly attacked and punched a 26-year-old woman several times in the head and body in the first block of East Roosevelt Road on Jan. 9, Chicago police said.
Owens was arrested Tuesday and was charged with aggravated battery in a public place, police said.
She faces a detention hearing Thursday.
