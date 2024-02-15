Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop

A man was stabbed during a fight with someone trying to rob him in the Loop late Wednesday night, police said.

Shortly before midnight, the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of South State Street when a man brandishing a knife approached and tried to take his bag, police said.

They fought, and the victim was cut in the left leg.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

