The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Crime News

Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop

The man was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop
ambulance.jpg

A man was stabbed during a fight with someone trying to rob him in the Loop late Wednesday night, police said.

Shortly before midnight, the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of South State Street when a man brandishing a knife approached and tried to take his bag, police said.

They fought, and the victim was cut in the left leg.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
18-year-old charged with attacking woman in South Loop
Highland Park woman charged with trafficking immigrants from Mexico, forcing them into labor
Edgewater residents express safety concerns, demand solutions at public forum
Lurie Children’s Hospital restores parts of communications network knocked offline by ‘criminal threat’
Man fatally shot outside Far South Side home
Chicago’s top cop seeks firing of officer who fatally shot 17-year-old boy, but will hearing be public?
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_651.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do I feed guest who only eats fast food?
Grandson, 12, refuses all home-cooked meals, and his 8-year-old sister seems to be picking up the same habit.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Jennifer Lopez marries a series of husbands in the wedding sequence for her song "Can't Get Enough" in "This Is Me ... Now."
Movies and TV
‘This Is Me ... Now': Jennifer Lopez looks back at her tempestuous love life in strange, often stunning film
Putting her trippy musical therapy sessions on Prime Video, the thrice-married pop star sings, dances her way through a wedding, a factory and a meeting of guest celebs named for zodiac signs.
By Richard Roeper
 
Palatine celebrates its conference championship after defeating Rolling Meadows.
High School Basketball
Stylish, unselfish Palatine beats Rolling Meadows to win back-to-back MSL championships
The Pirates are firing on all cylinders and playing with flow and style heading into the state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
East Garfield Park
West Side church hosts Valentine’s ‘Loveday Celebration’ for people experiencing homelessness
Good Hope Free Will Church provided meals to hundreds of individuals in need. The church is located in East Garfield Park, a community that lacks widespread access to fresh food.
By Audrey Hettleman
 