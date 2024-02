Person found fatally shot in Far South Side

A person was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The male, whose age wasn't known, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle about 12:20 p.m. in the 10700 block South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made. Area Two detectives are investigating.