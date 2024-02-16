Pretrial release denied for Beach Park man accused of stabbing 9-year-old girl

Pretrial release was denied Friday for a north suburban man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter the day before.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, faces one felony count of attempted murder in Lake County in the stabbing of the girl in the home they shared in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue in Beach Park.

The girl’s mother was called to her daughter’s school Thursday when the child didn’t arrive for class, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. The mother returned to their home, and as she arrived she saw Fisher leaving and running away.

When the mother entered the home, she saw the girl on the floor with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The girl was taken in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was “doing better,” and her condition was stabilized Friday, police said.

Fisher is due back in court March 12.

