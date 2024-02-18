4 stabbed in West Town early Sunday morning

Four people were stabbed early Sunday in West Town on the West Side.

Just before 1:50 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person stabbed in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street found four people stabbed, Chicago police said.

Two women and a man were taken to the Rush University Medical Center where they were all listed in good condition, police said.

A third woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was also listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.