Monday, February 19, 2024
Man killed in North Lawndale shooting

The 35-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue at about 6:17 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
No one is in custody.

