Man killed in North Lawndale shooting
The 35-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue at about 6:17 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.
No one is in custody.
