Two children hospitalized after South Shore shooting

Two children were hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore on Monday afternoon.

The 12- and 11-year-old boys were in a car in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 1:43 p.m. when a black sedan started to chase them and someone in the vehicle fired shots at them, police said. The victims left their vehicle and fled to the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue before calling authorities.

Both victims were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The 11-year-old was shot in the buttocks and is in serious condition, and the 12-year-old was shot in the stomach and is in good condition.

Police wouldn't confirm whether or not the shooting was connected to a SWAT incident a quarter of a mile away in the 7800 block of South Burnham around 5:20 p.m.

Police did say the two people arrested at the scene were being pursued in connection with an earlier "aggravated battery" and allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle.

No one is in custody.

