The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Crime Crime

Two children hospitalized after South Shore shooting

The 12 and 11-year-old boys were in a car in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 1:43 p.m. when a black sedan started to chase them and someone in the vehicle fired shots at them, police said. One boy is hospitalized in serious condition; the other in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two children hospitalized after South Shore shooting
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

Two children were hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore on Monday afternoon.

The 12- and 11-year-old boys were in a car in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 1:43 p.m. when a black sedan started to chase them and someone in the vehicle fired shots at them, police said. The victims left their vehicle and fled to the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue before calling authorities.

Both victims were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The 11-year-old was shot in the buttocks and is in serious condition, and the 12-year-old was shot in the stomach and is in good condition.

Police wouldn't confirm whether or not the shooting was connected to a SWAT incident a quarter of a mile away in the 7800 block of South Burnham around 5:20 p.m.

Police did say the two people arrested at the scene were being pursued in connection with an earlier "aggravated battery" and allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Michigan man admits to attacking U.S. tourists and killing Naperville woman near German castle
Chicago teen arrested, 8 others sought in thefts of luxury vehicles in Wisconsin
Lombard man facing felony after firing gun on CTA Blue Line platform, police say
Man, 83, charged in string of bank robberies — after spending decades behind bars for similar crimes
Woman violently robbed at ATM in Irving Park
8 injured after car drives through Orland Hills business
The Latest
William Byron
NASCAR In Chicago
William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500
Byron was in second on a restart with four laps remaining. He and Ross Chastain pushed back and forth for the lead, and it was Byron out front as a crash broke out behind him.
By Associated Press
 
Steve McMichael lies in a hospital bed with his wife, Misty, at his side.
Bears
Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael in race to Canton
Recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McMichael — who is battling ALS — is fighting with all he has to get there.
By Rick Telander
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.’s 1.7 wins above replacement at Fangraphs rank 14th in the majors.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. aims to be even better in 2024
Doing the little things and staying healthy can make it happen, the All-Star center fielder says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Neuschwanstein Castle bridge Germany
Nation/World
Michigan man admits to attacking U.S. tourists and killing Naperville woman near German castle
He admitted to charges of murder and rape after he allegedly pushed two women down a ravine in Germany in June 2023, killing a 21-year-old University of Illinois grad and injuring her friend.
By Associated Press
 
Police_Lights.png
Crime
Chicago teen arrested, 8 others sought in thefts of luxury vehicles in Wisconsin
Nine luxury vehicles were stolen from a Land Rover dealership near Milwaukee on Sunday, authorities say. After a pursuit, a teen was arrested, but eight others are still at large. Some vehicles have been recovered.
By Sun-Times staff
 