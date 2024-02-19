Woman violently robbed at ATM in Irving Park

A woman was violently robbed at an ATM Sunday night in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the 66-year-old woman was in her vehicle at an ATM in the 3200 block of West Addison Street when two robbers approached, Chicago police said.

They opened the door to the woman's vehicle and the woman was struck in the head with an unknown object as she was robbed, police said.

She was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was in good condition, officials said.

The suspects fled west in a vehicle, authorities said. No one was in custody.