Boy, 16, charged following South Shore shooting of 2 boys that led to SWAT incident, arrest

A 16-year-old boy suspected of being inside a stolen Charger linked to the shooting of two boys in a stolen Kia has been charged following the attack that ended in a SWAT incident in South Shore, police said.

Meanwhile, a second suspect who is an adult remained in custody and charges were pending, according to police.

The 16-year-old, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The ordeal unfolded Monday about 1:45 p.m. when two boys, 12 and 14, were traveling in a stolen black Kia in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

A black Charger began pursuing the boys when someone inside it opened fire, hitting the 14-year-old in the buttocks and the 12-year-old in the abdomen.

They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where the 14-year-old was initially listed in serious condition while the younger boy was in good condition.

A couple of hours later responding officers witnessed two people ditch the Charger and run into a building at 7810 S. Burnham Ave., less than a mile from the shooting, which prompted a SWAT team response about 5:20 p.m., the report said.

The two suspects, who police said at the time were arrested in connection with an "aggravated battery" and having a stolen car, were taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The Charger was recovered from the scene of the SWAT incident while the Kia was found shot up in an alley in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue, the report said.

Tuesday afternoon, the scene where the shooting happened was mostly quiet. One resident, who has lived in the area his entire life, accepted the situation.

"This s - - - doesn’t amaze me," the 55-year-old resident, who didn’t want to be named, told a reporter.

When reached by the Sun-Times, the mother of one of the wounded boys declined to speak to a reporter over fear of retaliation.

The two boys are the twelfth and thirteenth children under the age of 15 to be struck by gunfire in Chicago, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

At this time last year, 25 children under the age of 15 were shot in the city, including four who died from their injuries.