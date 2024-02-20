The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Crime

Boy, 16, charged following South Shore shooting of 2 boys that led to SWAT incident, arrest

Hours after the boys, 12 and 14, were shot, a SWAT team responded to a building nearby in the 7800 block of South Burnham Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Monday, where the 16-year-old and an adult were taken into custody without incident, officials said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Boy, 16, charged following South Shore shooting of 2 boys that led to SWAT incident, arrest
BOYSSHOT-022124-06.JPG

The scene where a 12 and 14 year old were shot after being chased near the 7800 South Exchange Avenue in South Shore, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. One boy is hospitalized in serious condition; the other in good condition.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A 16-year-old boy suspected of being inside a stolen Charger linked to the shooting of two boys in a stolen Kia has been charged following the attack that ended in a SWAT incident in South Shore, police said.

Meanwhile, a second suspect who is an adult remained in custody and charges were pending, according to police.

The 16-year-old, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The ordeal unfolded Monday about 1:45 p.m. when two boys, 12 and 14, were traveling in a stolen black Kia in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

A black Charger began pursuing the boys when someone inside it opened fire, hitting the 14-year-old in the buttocks and the 12-year-old in the abdomen.

They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where the 14-year-old was initially listed in serious condition while the younger boy was in good condition.

A couple of hours later responding officers witnessed two people ditch the Charger and run into a building at 7810 S. Burnham Ave., less than a mile from the shooting, which prompted a SWAT team response about 5:20 p.m., the report said.

The two suspects, who police said at the time were arrested in connection with an "aggravated battery" and having a stolen car, were taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The Charger was recovered from the scene of the SWAT incident while the Kia was found shot up in an alley in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue, the report said.

Tuesday afternoon, the scene where the shooting happened was mostly quiet. One resident, who has lived in the area his entire life, accepted the situation.

"This s - - - doesn’t amaze me," the 55-year-old resident, who didn’t want to be named, told a reporter.

When reached by the Sun-Times, the mother of one of the wounded boys declined to speak to a reporter over fear of retaliation.

The two boys are the twelfth and thirteenth children under the age of 15 to be struck by gunfire in Chicago, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

At this time last year, 25 children under the age of 15 were shot in the city, including four who died from their injuries.

Next Up In Crime
Neighbors alarmed as street takeover damages lawns, country club property in Beverly, alderman says
Manteno man admits shoving officer, tossing mug at police during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Prosecutors play video of fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. ‘Stay with me.’
Should America care about felons?
I-290 lanes reopen after reported shooting on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
Man killed in North Lawndale shooting
The Latest
White Sox Angels Baseball
White Sox
Marlins’ Jake Burger has made a new home — and hopes to welcome ex-White Sox teammate Tim Anderson soon
Burger and Anderson have talked about the possibility of a reunion more than once as Anderson remains a man without a team.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Film-Beatles Biopics The Beatles address the media in the press room of Kennedy International Airport on their arrival, Feb. 7, 1964 in New York.
Movies and TV
Beatles biopics on the way, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo
The films, conceived by Sam Mendes, are expected to roll out theatrically in innovative fashion, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in theaters.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
One person is in custody after fleeing a crash scene, where weapons were recovered, June 13, 2021 in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Neighbors alarmed as street takeover damages lawns, country club property in Beverly, alderman says
Cars broke off from a larger caravan and traveled to 103rd Street and California Avenue, where they blocked an intersection and ‘drove in circles at dangerous, high rates of speed,’ an alderperson said. Two teens were arrested and cars seized, he said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
2022 Montclair Film Festival Screening Of "The Good Nurse"
Celebrities
Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook
“Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves” will be released in September.
By Associated Press
 
Billy Dee Williams appears with Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the "Star Wars" franchise, during a 2019 Disney presentation in Anaheim, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
The movie star, known for playing Gale Sayers in ‘Brian’s Song’ and Lando Calrissian in ‘Star Wars’ films, is headed to the Francis W. Parker School to discuss his new memoir.
By Erica Thompson
 